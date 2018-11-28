VIDEO: Fernando Forestieri gets thumbs-up from Jos Luhukay after starring off the bench in win over Bolton Wanderers

Jos Luhukay was pleased with the impact Fernando Forestieri had during Sheffield Wednesday's win over Bolton.

The Argentine stepped off the bench after the break to make his 100th Owls appearance.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay

He impressed during his showing, and afterwards boss Luhukay praised his star forward who is still working his way back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Luhukay said: "We know Fernando has not played for us for six or seven weeks with his injury.

"He's not had so many games or much minutes.

"So, we had it in our head when we needed him in the second half.

"He came in the game and brought offensive actions with more speed and more creation.

"We were happy."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said that the introduction of Forestieri was the turning point in a game that was decided thanks to Tom Lees' headed goal just before the hour mark.

