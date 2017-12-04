VIDEO: Ex-referee chief blasts Mike Jones in the wake of Sheffield Wednesday’s home draw to Hull City

Have your say

Former Premier League head of referees Keith Hackett has branded Mike Jones “not good enough” following Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Hull City.

Hackett claims Chester-based official Jones denied the Owls a late penalty in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby clash at Hillsborough.

Jones waved away Wednesday’s appeals for an 82nd minute spot kick after Tigers defender Micahel Dawson charged down Adam Reach’s fierce shot. There were big calls for handball but Jones was unmoved.

Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal was left fuming with Jones’ decision and was sent to the stands following his heated protests on the touchline.

It finished two apiece, with Dawson grabbing an equaliser deep into added on time.

Keith Hackett

Speaking on the You Are The Ref show today, Hackett admitted he had big sympathy for Carvalhal.

Hackett said: “It was a penalty. Dawson dived. But what was his intention and what was his reason to dive? It was to stop the ball progressing towards the goal.

“He [Dawson] had his arm stretched out. He knew what he was doing.”

Jones has dished out 49 bookings and one red card in his 12 matches this season. He mainly referees Premier League matches.

“I could go on about Mike Jones; putting it bluntly, he’s not good enough,” insisted Hackett. “He’s not good enough for the Premier League.

“He’s had his time and I think they might give him a job as a VAR (Video assistant referee) next season.”

