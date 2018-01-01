Sheffield Wednesday's interim boss Lee Bullen has lashed the players after what he described as an 'embarrassing' performance in losing 3-0 to relegation-threatened Burton Albion.

The visitors missed an early penalty but still went on to win comfortably at Hillsborough, with Wednesday's defeat putting the Owls just six points outside of the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday's stand-in boss Lee Bullen shows his dejection on the sidelines during the Owls' 3-0 defeat to Burton Albion

Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor all scored for the Brewers but as well as Nigel Clough's side played, their task was made simpler by some abysmal defending for each of the three goals.

Bullen, currently standing-in following Carlos Carvalhal's Christmas Eve exit, said the display, albeit with a squad decimated by injuries to key players, was 'unacceptable'.

"I said to the players the performance and result like that is embarrassing, totally unacceptable to the football club," he said.

"I asked them for their opinions and, to be fair, two or three of them stood up and completely agreed and said under no circumstances is that acceptable for a club and the group of players we've got.

"We knew exactly how Burton would play - let's give a bit of credit to Burton because they play their game well and they took their opportunities and well done to Nigel.

"But focusing on ourselves, it is never going to be acceptable.

"The first goal, you wouldn't see in a playground.

"Half-time they are given a bit of a blast about the goal but we know we are still going to have opportunities to have a lot of the ball.