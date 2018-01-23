VIDEO: Double injury boost for Sheffield Wednesday as key duo step up recovery from injury

Tom Lees and Barry Bannan have handed the Owls a welcome fitness boost by stepping up their respective recoveries from injury.

The influential duo are thought to be back in light training and were spotted running before Wednesday’s Under-23s home engagement with Bolton Wanderers today.

Defender Tom Lees

Both Lees (groin) and Bannan (hip) suffered injury setbacks over the festive period and were expected to be out of action until next month. It was initially feared, in Bannan’s case, that he would not be fit to play again until the end of February.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But the pair are making good progress and could be available for selection sooner than expected.

Centre-half Lees has sat-out the Owls’ last 12 matches while Bannan has not featured since their defeat away to Norwich City on December 9. Bannan’s creativity and drive in the midfield engine room has particularly been missed.

Midfielder Barry Bannan

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Injuries have decimated the Owls’ squad in recent months. Keiren Westwood, Gary Hooper, Kieran Lee, Sam Hutchinson, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher remain on the sidelines.

Manager Jos Luhukay has turned to youth to bolster his squad, giving debuts to Sean Clare, Frederik Nielsen and Jordan Thorniley in his three matches at the helm.

Nielsen was on target in the development squad’s 2-1 loss to Bolton this afternoon.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter