Video: Did Hull City deserve a draw against Sheffield Wednesday? Leonid Slutsky's reaction

It took until deep into injury time for Hull City to claim a share of the spoils at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 2-2 draw by the east Yorkshire strugglers.

Owls striker Gary Hooper's brace turned the game after Frazier Campbell had put the visitors in front at Hillsborough.

However, just as Hull looked like falling to their fifth defeat in the last seven, Michael Dawson, who had earlier got away with a handball decision that looked a certain penalty, slipped in an equaliser five minutes into time added on.

It offered much relief to Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky who could well have been sacked had his side lost this one and the manager felt that a point was a deserved reward for City's efforts on the day.

"We deserved a draw and deserved it for previous games because we have been unlucky and conceded late goals.

"I try to analyse the game and now I understand our problem because when we score a goal we stop trying to play and keep the lead and this is not our strength. We don't have a big forward and have the possibility to keep the ball.

"In the first half we played really well, we controlled the game and we scored. When we sit deeper it is very dangerous."