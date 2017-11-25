Video:Carlos Carvalhal's reaction to another bore draw for Sheffield Wednesday at Reading

Sheffield Wednesday executed half their plan against Reading, according to Carlos Carvalhal. They just lacked the most important aspect again.

The Owls were second best in the first half of a dull encounter at the Madejski, but defended well enough to prevent the home side from going in front.

Carlos Carvalhal said a point was a fair result at the Madejski Stadium

After the break Wednesday finally showed more attacking intent, but created too few chances and only Lucas Joao and Jordan Rhodes came anywhere near scoring against the struggling Royals.

Carvalhal described the game as 'very tactical', which is a polite way of saying it was poor fayre between two average sides.

And, the head coach felt a draw was the right result and that things had gone to plan in the first half, at least.

Carvalhal said: "We came to the game with a plan. They played Tuesday, we played Wednesday, so they had one more day to recover.

"We put out a team that was good and competent. Our plan was to try to block Reading's game in the first half and, in the second half try to win the match.

"We did what we had to do - we blocked Reading's dynamic - and the game was very tactical.

"In the second half, we had our chances in two or three situations. We were more of a threat to them then.

"Reading have dangerous players and so do we. They are very fast on the counter-attack so we had to balance and protect our goal.

"They did the same because they know we have a threat.

"A point was fair for both teams. That's one more clean sheet for us and we are now six games unbeaten."