VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal gives sartorial nod to Sheffield Wednesday days and reveals he still has a dream

Carlos Carvalhal harked back to his days at Hillsborough with a customised suit jacket he wore for Swansea City's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

As he spoke to the media following his current side's 2-0 triumph on Tuesday night, the former Owls head coach revealed he had 'Carlos Had A Dream' stitched into the lining of his jacket.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal with Owls midfielder Almen Abdi following a 2-0 win for Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Wednesdayites sang the song 'Carlos Had A Dream' throughout the Portuguese's first two seasons in charge of Wednesday and it seems to have stuck with him through

Carvalhal said he is now dreaming of success with Swansea, whom he has taken into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 54 years and also ignited their Premier League survival hopes since taking charge last month.

"Dream?" he said. " when asked if his players can dream of a Wembley appearance. "I have here in my jacket 'Carlos Had A Dream'.

"I have a dream also.

"It is not just my players. We have dreams.

"I think the people that do not have dreams are unhappy people, absolutely sure, because we must dream of something.

"My dream is to just be happy. Nothing else.

"I want want to be happy all the days. I am happy today, you can feel that I am happy, and I want to wake up tomorrow happy.

"This is my dream."

Swansea struggled to break Wednesday down during a turgid first half played in freezing sub-zero conditions.

"Sheffield Wednesday created problems for us in the first game and also again," Carvalhal said. "But I thought we had more opportunities in this game.

"We needed a bit more intensity and a bit more speed in the second half, and that's why we put Jordan and Martin Olsson on at half-time.

"We felt after a couple of minutes that we could score and we did that."

Jacob Butterfield and Lucas Joao both tested stand-in Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt in the first half.