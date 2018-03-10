Video: Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson questions whether Sheffield Wednesday goal should have been allowed

There were a few blue and white hearts in mouths when George Boyd fired in the opening goal of the game during Sheffield Wednesday's Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

In the 78th minute Lucas Joao's through ball was picked up by Boyd and the midfielder found the bottom corner of the goal.

Adam Reach celebrates with George Boyd after Sheffield Wednesday's opener against Bolton Wanderers. Pic: Steve Ellis

However, celebrations were somewhat muted by the sight of the linesman raising his flag, after spotting what he believed an infringement, as substitute Jordan Rhodes strayed into an offside position.

Referee Darren Bond went over to speak with his assistant and seconds later pointed to the centre circle to the joy and relief of the home supporters and the dismay of visiting boss Phil Parkinson.

And having seen the incident again, Parkinson appeared in no doubt that the goal shouldn't have been allowed.

Indeed, you have to wonder what his mood would have been like had Aaron Wilbraham not headed in an injury time equaliser to earn the Trotters a share of the spoils in this relegation battle.

"The goal we conceded, you have got to make your mind up when you see it yourself but the linesman has flagged for Rhodes being in an offside position," he explained. "He was in the centre of the goal.

"Boyd has scored and wasn't offside but Rhodes for me has affected Beevers' ability to get across and block the shot and if that's not interfering with play I don't know what is.

"I think we have to be careful with the offside rule because if a centre forward is within the width of the goal then he should be in an offside position anyway. The fact is that Rhodes the position where he was affected us going to make a block on the shot. It did knock us and everybody thought is it going to be our day."

WATCH/READ MORE

Video: 'Sheffield Wednesday just didn't do enough to beat Bolton Wanderers'

Video: Bolton Wanderers boss surprisingly praises Sheffield Wednesday fans but says Owls are still in relegation fight

Video: What a frustrated Jos Luhukay said about Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers

VIDEO: Why Almen Abdi was again unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 1 Bolton Wanderers 1

