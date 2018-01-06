Video: Big derby debut against Sheffield United won't faze new Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay

It might be seen as something of a baptism of fire but a Steel City derby in his first match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday is not about to have new boss Jos Luhukay quaking.

The Owls unveiled the 54 year-old Dutchman on Friday night and he will officially take charge of the team from Monday. Until then, Lee Bullen continues his interim role, for the FA Cup tie against Carlisle United.

A few days into his reign, Luhukay will take the team a few miles across the city where they will face an intimidating atmosphere at Bramall Lane for the second Sheffield derby of the season.

The Blades won the first at Hillsborough and away fans will be looking for a response this time around, even with a team that has been decimated by injuries.

However, that pressure and fiery atmosphere won't worry Luhukay.

While at Hertha Berlin, Luhukay managed during a couple of city tussles against Union Berlin, winning and drawing each of them in front of huge crowds. By coincidence, Hertha play in blue and white and their rivals are in red and white.

The new boss is hopeful that he can have the blue half of Sheffield smiling again on Friday.

"The first game is a derby here in Sheffield," he said. "I think for both teams a derby it is everything in a season but of course for the fans. They live for the club and to win derbies and we will do everything to win the derby.

"I remember we had two derbies in the second league in my time in Berlin, 75,000 in the stadium. It was also blue against red, too. It was an unbelievable dynamic in the city, the whole week they speak about the derby. I know that feeling and it is a better feeling when you win."

That's the initial challenge, after that Luhukay has set about taking Wednesday up and out of the Championship as his goal.

He said: "My motivation is to play very good football, successful football and give the club promotion in the future."