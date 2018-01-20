Video: 'Be prepared for many more nil-nil draws,' Neil Warnock tells Sheffield Wednesday fans

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock didn't appear particularly impressed by Sheffield Wednesday under Jos Luhukay after the 0-0 draw at Hillsborough.

The 0-0 draw was the Owls' second in succession in the league and they have now failed to score in their last four.

Lucas Joao misses a chance to give Sheffield Wednesday the lead against Cardiff City

New boss Luhukay has managed to tighten up a defence that was leaking goals but it's at the other end where his real problem lies at the minute, with the Owls spurning the few clear cut chances that they created.

Wednesday were strong at the back and limited Cardiff to few chances but Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao both had opportunities to score and failed to find the net.

Warnock says scoreless draws could be a feature of the remainder of the season for Owls fans.

"You'd have thought we were the home side really, they tried to get us on the counter attack. The way they play I suppose you are going to see that a lot between now and the end of the season. I can see a lot more 0-0 draws."

Asked if he found it a little more difficult in preparing for this game, having dealt with Carlos Carvalhal in the past and not knowing much about the new man in charge, Warnock replied: "They set up exactly how we thought they would. The only thing is they are a bit tighter at the back but I can't see them scoring many goal. But I suppose 18 more 0-0 draws would be alright, wouldn't it?"

On the game generally, Warnock was disappointed to have only come away with a point, feeling that Wednesday were there for the taking.

He said: "I think any draw away from home is a good point but I'm a bit disappointed because I thought it was a good opportunity to get three points.

"We couldn't find that edge in the final third. There was a little bit of quality lacking and nothing really dropped for us."