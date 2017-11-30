Video: ‘Back the boys’ - Carvalhal calls for an end to negativity at Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal has called for a united front as he attempts to resurrect Sheffield Wednesday’s stuttering promotion bid.

The Owls welcome Hull City to Hillsborough tomorrow looking to build on a six-match unbeaten run.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal

But despite their improved results, Wednesday are 11th in the rankings and have fallen six points adrift of the play-off placings.

Three successive draws has hindered their progress and some supporters have expressed their frustration over the team’s inconsistent performances.

However, Carvalhal remains confident the Owls are heading in the right direction.

The Wednesday head coach, who will be without the services of Tom Lees (groin) this weekend, said: “We have had a good week of training, no new injuries, and have tried to work on things to achieve more goals.

“It’s a crucial time of the season, and when the fans are with the team - push them all the way - our players can deliver good results and good performances.

“Let’s try to do that on Saturday. Everybody push in the same way.

“We need to put negative things on the side, everybody go with the positives, we can be really strong.

“It’s time to put an end to the negative things around the club, and be positive.

“To love Sheffield Wednesday, we must love our players, love the 90 minutes. After the game, of course, if people are unhappy that’s completely different.

“But during the game let’s push the boys, and gave them confidence. It’s time to put the negatives out.”

Carvalhal feels December will be an “important month” in shaping their season.

“We have six games in one month, a lot of things can change in the competition,” he said. “Teams can come down, others can go up (the table) in three or four games.

“I remember in March last season we were eighth or ninth, then won six in a row, and achieved fourth position. So far, even though we are not winning many games, we are six games unbeaten. In this competition, that is not easy to achieve for any team.”