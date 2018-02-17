VIDEO: 'A draw was fair' - Carlos Carvalhal reflects on Sheffield Wednesday 0 Swansea City 0

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal said the 0-0 draw between his current side and his old team Sheffield Wednesday was the right result.

The Owls and the Swans battled to a stalemate in Carvalhal's return to Hillsborough and the club he left on Christmas Eve before quickly becoming head coach at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal with his former player, Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu. Pic: SportImage

Each side had a half in which they had the edge on proceedings, with Carvalhal giving credit to Wednesday particularly for their high-tempo start to the game and the way in which they dominated the opening stages.

This was the third time the Swans have been forced into a replay in this season's FA Cup with Wolves and Notts County also having taken Carvalhal's side to a second game.

Carvalhal said: "It looks like that movie Police Academy - Police Academy 1, Police Academy 2 and we think we're going to Police Academy 3 in this moment because it's the third time.

"But it's the reality and we still have an opportunity to stay in the cup so it's nothing negative. Credit to Sheffield Wednesday, in the first 25 minutes they pressed us and created problems. We changed seven players and it is not easy to achieve the same dynamic. After 25 minutes I think we stabilised our game and controlled the ball and achieved the same situation as Sheffield Wednesday did earlier.

Jos Luhukay and Carlos Carvalhal shake hands before the FA Cup match between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City at Hillsborough

"In the second half we controlled better the play, moved the ball right and left, not quite the situations we wish, we block the counter attack well. We could have achieved a goal, they could have achieved a goal. At the end I think the result is fair and let's go to another game."