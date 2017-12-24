'Very sad' Carlos Carvalhal thanks Sheffield Wednesday fans and chairman Chansiri for 'two fantastic seasons' after leaving club

Carlos Carvalhal has paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday's fans in the wake of his sacking.

The Portuguese was relieved on his duties in the wake of the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough - a match after which Boro boss Garry Monk was also sacked - which stretched the Owls winless run to seven.

Wednesday, expected to mount a serious challenge to the top two places in the Championship this season, or the very least finish in the play-off positions, are currently 15th in the table, 11 points off the top six.

The departure comes amid a campaign which has seen Wednesday win just six times and dropped points to struggling sides such as Birmingham City, Bolton, Norwich City, Burton Albion and Sunderland to name a few.

They were also hammered 4-2 by fierce rivals Sheffield United at Hillsborough earlier this season.

A large number of fans chanted 'we want Carlos out' towards the end of Saturday's loss to Boro.

Carlos Carvalhal with chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Carvalhal said he and Chairman Dejphon Chansiri spoke on Saturday night regarding his position and said both parties felt it was the 'correct timing'.

In a statement released on the club's website, Carvalhal thanked supporters for their backing during his two-and-a-half seasons at Hillsborough and also chairman Chansiri, whom Carvalhal described as 'amazing' during his tenure.

“The chairman and myself talked after the game and we believed this was the correct timing to make this decision," said Carvalhal.



“Of course, I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday.



“We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season.



“There are reasons why I believe this is the case and the problems we have faced, of which I have spoken in my press conferences, so now is not the correct time to repeat.



“Now is the time to focus on the wonderful experiences I have enjoyed at Sheffield Wednesday and the friends I have made.



“The fans are fantastic, unbelievable, and I would like to thank them very much. They have given me some memories that I will always cherish.



“I would like to thank all the players for the way they have given me nothing less than 100% support and commitment.



“Myself and my staff felt at home at Sheffield Wednesday and I cannot say anything higher than that on a personal level.



“I would also like to thank everyone at the training ground and in the offices, for welcoming us to their club and making us feel like we belong. It is not always an easy transition to begin work in another country and especially at such a massive club but the support that has been given with genuine warmth made that transition very natural.



“Finally, I say a very big thank you to the chairman, who has been amazing throughout my time with Sheffield Wednesday. He is the best chairman I have ever worked with in my life in football and I hope everybody at Hillsborough can help him achieve the dream of the Premier League.”