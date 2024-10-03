"Very impressed" Goal-grabbing Sheffield Wednesday hero busy proving a point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s fair to say things didn’t end in ideal circumstances at Sheffield Wednesday for Lee Gregory.

The former Owls striker left the club after three seasons last summer having not kicked a ball in the last seven months of their remarkable survival effort - save for a one-minute substitute outing in a home defeat to Cardiff City just before Christmas.

There was no sign of a fallout behind the scenes and despite a difficult situation in which Danny Röhl decided to leave him out of their EFL squad list for the second half of the campaign, all suggestions were that Gregory trained on manfully and that honest, respectful discussions were had between the pair. The German coach felt Gregory wasn’t what he needed and suggested a disappointment that - for whatever reason - a January deal couldn’t be realised to see him head out to play.

It struck as an unfortunate way to end a stint at S6 that saw the veteran forward play a major role in their promotion from League One and earn fan favourite status for his efforts in grabbing 29 goals and 12 assists in his 101 Wednesday appearances. But he moved on to complete the deal that could have taken place in January - and is busy proving he’s still got the goal scoring touch at League One level with Mansfield Town.

Gregory tops the third tier scoring table with six goals in his eight matches at an impressive rate of 107 minutes per goal. His goal conversion record of 33% is matched only by Alfie May, who reportedly cost big-spending Birmingham City a touch under £800k. Stags boss Nigel Clough has been mightily impressed with his efforts.

He said: “We said in the summer, despite him being 36, we could not have signed a better striker for us at Mansfield on a free transfer. He is a pleasure to work with in that we don't have to spend any time with him. He knows his job, he knows the game. I think he enjoys the way we try to play, creating chances for him.

“If he stays fit, which we hope he will, I think he has been a regular goal scorer throughout his career. I don't see any reason that can't continue provided we keep making the chances for him and playing positively. He knows because of his experience that on a tough afternoon there will be a chance coming along and you have to make sure you're ready for it. It's also his all-round play, his hold-up play and everything, we have all been very impressed with him.”

Gregory scored the opener in a 2-0 win over Crawley Town that took Mansfield to a fourth win on the spin and to third place in the League One table having only won promotion from the fourth tier last season. Having scored in five of their eight league outings so far, it’s the 36-year-old that is leading the charge.

"Lee is 36 now and uses his energy very economically and very intelligently,” Clough continued. “Just about every time we have gone in with the opposing managers after the game they have said to us that Lee Gregory is still a good player – and on Saturday (Northampton boss) Jon Brady said the same.

“You would not want to play against him if you were a centre half. Lee might have lost half a yard of pace and not go charging around like he did 10 years ago, but his nous and game intelligence is there for everybody to see.”