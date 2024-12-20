Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, reiterated his commitment to the club despite reports of a ‘concrete offer’ from Hamburger SV.

Plenty has been said about the Owls boss’ future in recent days, with heavy links to Southampton being followed up by talk of interest from the Bundesliga 2. outfit as well. The Saints are set to appoint Ivan Juric as their new boss as Röhl spoke with pride about the project at Hillsborough, while reports in Germany from Bild suggested that HSV had tabled an offer - even though it was seen as a long shot that he’d accept.

Wednesday fans were delighted to hear the way that Röhl dismissed talk of him leaving to take over at Southampton as he spoke of his love for the club, and he doubled down on it when asked specifically about the suggestion that Hamburg had been in touch.

"This is always part for my agent," he said. "We are very clear what we want to do, I'm clear what is important for me, and especially for my group of players.

“I’m honest with you, I feel we have something in our journey and this is what I want to see in the next 26 games, that we have a strong commitment from every side, every part, to again do something big, something special.

"For me it's clear it's not just about talk, we have to do, we have to work hard and do everything right. We know there's a lot of points we can win but we will not achieve something with 29 points."

Wednesday take on Stoke City tomorrow afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways, and what better celebration of Röhl’s commitment than three points at home to sign off at Hillsborough for 2024?