Versatile new Sheffield Wednesday man has made a positive start to life at Hillsborough

It’s been a common theme in what Darren Moore appears to have been looking for in a vast squad transition, with the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass having commented on a renewed atmosphere within the club; both describing a hungrier and more determined outfit.

One player with plenty to prove is Jaden Brown, a 22-year-old former England youth international formerly of Tottenham Hotspur who was released by Huddersfield Town in the summer.

Quick and direct on the ball, Brown has been a bright spark in Wednesday’s two opening fixtures; both goalless draws, first against Huddersfield themselves and then down at Charlton last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Jaden Brown has made a positive start to life at Hillsborough.

“I think he did well,” Moore said after the Charlton draw. “He gave us a lovely out-pass on the ball.

“He was lively and I thought his positional sense off the ball was excellent and he as good on the ball.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he looked like he enjoyed coming in and that’s what he has come to Sheffield Wednesday for – to play football. He can feel happy with his performance.”

Brought in primarily as a left-back, Brown’s two Wednesday appearances have arrived on the left of a forward three.