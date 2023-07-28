Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has given a strong indication of some of the things he is looking to add to the squad from the transfer market in the coming weeks.

The Owls boss has has reiterated the need for a swathe of additions to his changing room, with Chilean international Juan Delgado and his former Watford charge Ashley Fletcher having been brought in alongside last season’s loanee Reece James before Pol Valentin made a quartet of signings when it was announced late last night.

Numbers remain some way down on what was already a tight-knit squad last season and in preseason Wednesday look a team in need of reinforcements.

Former West Brom and Leeds United figure Luke Dowling has been added to the recruitment push to work alongside Xisco and recruitment analyst Dean Hughes and while he has reiterated the market is not easy, there is a confidence from the Spaniard more important additions will be made.

Asked what he is looking to add to his squad’s attributes, Xisco spoke openly about the need for more thrust in the attacking areas and revealed a need to strengthen their threat from dead ball situations.

“One of the things that is important is looking at what we have, which opponents we are facing and where we can improve,” he told The Star.

“We want to buy velocity for our side, good one-against-one and players who can put in crosses. We want players who can cut inside and shoot from outside the box depending on the situation.

“We also need to look at the set pieces. How many goals did we score last season from set pieces? It was four in the league. So it is important we are aggressive and stronger in set pieces. We will improve what we have.