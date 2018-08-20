Ups and Downs: The main points from Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday's quest for a first Championship win of the season goes on after another defeat, this time at Brentford on Sunday.

Here are some of the main talking points from the match in which the Bees came out on top, 2-0.

The Good

Wednesday fans

More than 1,600 Wednesdayites packed out the away end at Griffin Park. They came in their numbers. They got behind the team and sang their hearts out. They did their bit. Their vocal backing was superb. But the team failed to deliver as a vibrant, attractive Brentford side exposed their defensive frailties. The Bees ripped the Owls apart defensively in a one-sided second half. The fans who made the long trek to West London deserved better.

Cameron Dawson

“Cammy Dawson was, I think, the best player in our team.” Jos Luhukay was full of praise for the goalkeeper’s performance. Dawson pulled off a series of impressive saves to stop Brentford running riot after the break. Time after time the Academy graduate came to Wednesday’s rescue. Dawson has barely put a foot wrong since Luhukay made him his number one shot-stopper.

Fraser Preston

It was a good day for the young attacker. He made his first-team debut, coming on as a half-time substitute for Sam Hutchinson, who needessly gave away a 20th minute penalty after he shoved over Lewis Macleod. It was a difficult situation for Preston to be introduced but he introduction but Preston showed glimpses of his quality on the ball. There was In one fine moment where he drove towards the byline and whipped in a teasing cross to the back post which Marco Matias volleyed over. He’s one to keep an eye on.

The Not So Good

Defensive problems

Despite tinkering with his personnel and formation, Luhukay’s side continue to look fragile at the back. Wednesday have shipped in six goals in three outings but Brentford could have embarrassed them had they taken a plethora of chances they created in the second half they bossed from start to end. As things stand, the Owls look miles off a team capable of challenging for promotion.