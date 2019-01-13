Sheffield Wednesday crashed to their first defeat in six matches, falling to a 3-0 loss at in-form Hull City yesterday.

Owls writer Dom Howson has picked out four talking points from the Championship encounter.

Keiren Westwood was Sheffield Wednesday's standout performer

KEIREN WESTWOOD

He underlined why he has been regarded as one of the top Championship goalkeepers for several seasons by denying Kamil Grosicki (2), Chris Martin and Markus Henriksen in the first half. Caretaker boss Steve Agnew said: "He was terrific. Keiren is an experienced goalkeeper and he has a voice and he organises people. I felt for him against Hull because we just didn't protect Keiren at all.” Westwood conceded a second half penalty, bringing down Martin after lovely play by Hull livewire Grosicki but too often the Republic of Ireland international was left horribly exposed by his defence.

SAM HUTCHINSON

The defensive midfielder battled hard, got stuck in and showed a big heart. "Sam is fully committed and he shows qualities that we like,” said Agnew. “He is a leader. He is tough, resilient and keeps going. He never shies away from taking the ball. Sam shows an ability to want to win and want to lead and work hard. He can take the ball in areas in midfield and he is capable of producing long passes. Sam was probably one of the others who showed the passion and the commitment that we want from the team and the supporters would like to see.”

Sam Hutchinson earned praise from Steve Agnew

INJURED DUO CLOSE TO RETURNING

Fernando Forestieri is not far off returning to action. "He's getting close now," conceded Agnew. "I think he will be hopefully be back in full training by the middle of the week.” Lucas Joao is also expected to resume full training this week following a spell on the sidelines. Joao and Forestieri will improve Wednesday’s attacking options.

NO SHOT ON TARGET

Wednesday lacked imagination, flair, pace and quality in the final third. They had three attempts on goal compared to Hull's 17 and failed to force Tigers shot-stopper David Marshall into a single save. Agnew said: “We have to look at our performance individually and collectively as a team.We were never in the game and never showed any desire and Hull thoroughly deserved the win.”

Owls caretaker manager Steve Agnew and coach Stephen Clemence