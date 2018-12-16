Sheffield Wednesday crashed to their seventh defeat in 10 Championship matches, falling to a 2-1 loss at Swansea City yesterday.

Marco Matias fired the Owls in front but Bersant Celina came off the bench to score one goal and create another as the Swans claimed maximum points.

Owls pair of Adam Reach and Marco Matias at the final whistle.....Pic Steve Ellis

Here, our Owls man Dom Howson picks out four talking points from the defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

The fans

Around 1,000 Wednesdayites travelled more in hope than expectation to South Wales. Their team have been on a miserable run and put in a string of below-par performances but they sang their hearts out and got behind the players. The club’s loyal fan base deserve so much more than what the side are serving up at present. It is not good enough and they have every right to be frustrated.

Tom Lees

Owls manager Jos Luhukay...........Pic Steve Ellis

The captain showed great positional sense to slide in and stop Oli McBurnie from latching on to an intricate through ball on the edge of the penalty area in the first half. He had to get it spot on or McBurnie would have been clean through. It was the best tackle of the afternoon. Everything Lees did was decisive. The no-nonsense centre-half kept things simple in possession and was aggressive in the air.

The Owls were not short on creativity

There was a big concern that without Barry Bannan Wednesday would lack imagination, guile and ideas in the final third. But the Owls created a number of opportunities. Lucas Joao failed to make the most of two big moments in the opening 45 minutes and he also curled a shot wide of the upright before Matias’s opener.

Wednesday are a club in deep turmoil

The Owls have lost their way under Luhukay. Just five points separate the 18th-placed Wednesday from the relegation zone after a dismal run of one victory in their last 10 matches. Supporters patience has run out with Luhukay as the chasm between club and followers widens further. Confidence is low in the camp. A battle for survival beckons.