Managerless Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten league run to three matches after claiming a 1-1 draw at high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

Owls writer Dom Howson picked out four talking points from the Championship clash.

Atdhe Nuhiu fires home the opener

ATDHE NUHIU

Goals have been hard to come by for the big man this season. But Nuhiu fully vindicated caretaker boss Lee Bullen's decision to play him up front over Steven Fletcher by opening the scoring in the fifth minute. It was a predatory finish by Nuhiu after Morgan Fox headed George Boyd's flick from an Adam Reach corner back across goal. It was Nuhiu’s first Wednesday goal since the opening weekend.

CENTRE-BACK PAIRING

Captain Tom Lees and Chelsea loanee Michael Hector have formed a strong, solid partnership under Bullen. The pair have complimented each other well over the festive period and appear to enjoy playing together. Bullen has fielded the same back four in his three fixtures in charge, with Lees and Hector particularly benefiting from the continuity in selection.

Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Cameron Dawson

MIXING IT WITH THE BEST

No longer are Wednesday a soft touch. The Owls have shown against Middlesbrough and WBA that they can hold their own against the top Championship sides. Their attitude and application was spot on. No one can fault their organisation or commitment. It is just a case of producing their best form on a consistent basis.

LATE, LATE DRAMA

Regardless of whether Owls old boy Chris Brunt stabbed the ball home from inside the six-yard box or substitute David Jones got the final touch, the visitors should have seen the game out. Wednesday defended heroically but they switched off from a set play in the fourth minute of added on time as 10-man WBA salvaged a draw. Their game management let them down.