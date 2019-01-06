A strong Sheffield Wednesday team were held to a goalless draw by in-form Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

Owls writer Dom Howson has picked out four talking points from the tie.

ANOTHER CLEAN SHEET

It has taken a long time but Wednesday have finally cut out the defensive mistakes which have hampered them for the majority of the season. The Owls have fielded the same back four in each of the last five matches and recorded three clean sheets. Cameron Dawson, given the nod in goal as the Owls opted to rest Keiren Westwood, was a virtual spectator on Saturday afternoon.

SAM WINNALL

The centre-forward stepped up his recovery from injury by getting more valuable game time under his belt. Winnall, a second half replacement for Marco Matias, put in a typically hard-working display in attack. The former Barnsley man remains, understandably, a little rusty following a lengthy spell on the sidelines but his fitness and sharpness should only improve the more run-outs he gets.

WEDNESDAY ARE STILL IN THE CUP

The Owls treated the world’s oldest cup competition with the respect it deserves by fielding a strong line-up. It was a lack of quality, rather than effort, why they didn’t get the job done. But it is only half-time in the tie. There is still a long way to go and there is no reason why Wednesday can’t beat the League One promotion contenders next week.

EXTRA MATCH

As caretaker manager Steve Agnew acknowledged post-match, a replay is the last thing Wednesday wanted. The hectic Christmas period has taken its toll on the Owls squad, with Sam Hutchinson (groin) and Barry Bannan (foot) the latest players to pick up knocks. The influential midfield pair have joined Lucas Joao and Josh Onomah on the injury list and will be assessed by the medical team this week.