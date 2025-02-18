Updated Sheffield Wednesday loan list after latest Hillsborough departure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have a whole host of players now out on loan across the breadth of the English football pyramid.

There is now at least one Owl playing in League One, League Two, the National League North and the Northern Premier League Division One East, while another is plying his trade over in the League of Ireland Premier Division. So there’s plenty for fans to keep an eye on.

Jack Hall became the latest youngster to make a temporary switch away from Middlewood Road in search of more regular game time, becoming the seventh Wednesday player to move on to pastures new - even if just for the time being.

Here’s a round-up of all seven players currently doing their thing in the colours of another, and a little about how they’re getting on:

Bailey Cadamarteri - Lincoln City

Cadamarteri remains Lincoln’s top scorer with eight goals across all competitions despite missing a bunch of games in 2025 due to injury, but there are hopes of a return in the coming weeks. ‘Cadz’ hasn’t featured in a month after picking up the adductor problem, however could be back out on the field soon to help Michael Skubala’s side try to rekindle their early season form.

Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United

Only one player has scored more for Rotherham this season than Wilks (7), and his nine goals and assists are also bettered by just one person - Sam Nombe on both counts. While his time at Hillsborough saw him battle with injuries, the attacker has missed only five League One games so far this season, and he has five direct goal contributions in his last six.

Sean Fusire - Carlisle United

Fusire is having a tough time of things over at Carlisle in League Two, with the manager who signed him having recently been fired - and the Cumbrians struggling on the field. The 19-year-old has played five times for the club, including one start, but was left out of Mark Hughes’ squad completely for the 0-0 draw against Colchester United at the weekend.

Rio Shipston - Cork City

The young Wednesday midfielder enjoyed a solid start to the season last week as he grabbed the assist for Cork’s first goal of the campaign, and after a lengthy preseason with the club he’ll be eager to keep adding to that tally. Next up for them is a trip to title-hopefuls Shamrock Rovers.

Mackenzie Maltby - Scarborough Athletic

Maltby made such an impact at Scarborough during his first loan that they extended his spell with the club, and then after an injury saw him return to the Owls they pushed to get him back when he was fit again. The teenager made his second ‘debut’ this month against Alfreton Town, and will be hoping to get as many more minutes under his belt between now and the end of the season as possible.

Sam Reed - Scarborough Athletic

Given how well Maltby’s time with the Seadogs has gone, it was probably good for everyone to see young Reed follow him to the club. He made his debut on the weekend in a narrow defeat to Scunthorpe United, and despite the defeat he earned lots of praise - including the Man of the Match award.

Jack Hall - Bridlington Town

Hall is the latest young Owl to head through the exit door on loan, with the shot-stopper having secured a move to Bridlington Town for the remainder of the season. He did well during his time at Bradford Park Avenue earlier in the campaign, and caught the eye of other clubs by doing so. He could get his first outing this evening against Ossett United.

