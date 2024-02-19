Palmer made his 424th appearance for the Owls as he helped them to a big 2-0 win over Millwall on the day he went joint ninth in the club's list of all-time appearance makers, while Bannan's 389th outing took him closer to becoming just the 14th person in the history of SWFC to reach a quadruple century.

Both players will have a big role to play between now and the end of the season as Danny Röhl's side look to stay in the Championship, and they'll be eager to do their bit in the survival bid over the course of the next 13 games.

Palmer has one more player that he could potentially catch this season as he eyes the number eight spot, but he's still some way off plenty of long-term Owls legends. You can check out the top 15 list below:

1 . Barry Bannan - 389 Bannan continues to climb up the club's list of appearance-makers and should hit 400 before the current campaign is out.

2 . Nigel Worthington - 417 The man from Ballymena spent 10 years with the Owls - joining in the season they earned Division Two promotion (1984) and leaving in 1994 after the success of 1991 and nearly year of 1993.

3 . Ellis Rimmer - 417 Between 1928 and 1938 Rimmer became a huge part of a very successful Owls era. Won two first division titles in 1929 and 1930, before helping them lift the FA Cup trophy and Charity Shield in 1935. Scored 140 goals - one of the highest scorers in club history.

4 . Mark Hooper - 423 Hooper's Wednesday career was almost identical to Rimmer's - except for the fact that he was himself a local lad from Sheffield. Two league titles, two cups, and 136 goals for the winger.