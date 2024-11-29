Update on Shea Charles' Sheffield Wednesday future with January looming

Talented Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has started every league match since Sheffield Wednesday in August - and has been a key man this season.

Shea Charles has proven to be an excellent loan signing for Sheffield Wednesday - but with the terms of the deal including a recall clause in January, nervousness and rumour has begun to infiltrate the fan base as to whether parent club Southampton could trigger that option.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder, who earlier this month was given the honour of becoming the youngest captain in the country’s history, joined from the Premier League side on season-long terms. Owls boss Danny Röhl confirmed a recall clause in a media engagement some weeks ago and expressed his determination to keep him on board for the entirety of Wednesday’s campaign, such has been the impact he has made.

The Star has reported that all parties remain keen on ensuring Charles’ stint in South Yorkshire lasts across a full season and speaking to the media for the first time as a Wednesday player, Charles said he had no reason to believe he would be hauled back to the south coast in January - and expressed how much he was enjoying his time at Hillsborough.

“That was part of the reason I wanted to come here,” he said. “It’s a big club, huge fan base and it’s really important for me to get a full season under my belt, starting games. The Championship is so different to playing under-21 football for example, this is my second year in the Championship but this time around I’m playing an awful lot more football and that’s been really important for me.

“So far it’s everything I wanted it to be. I’ve started every game, 14 games now, so I’m really happy with how things are going at the moment.”

Southampton are keeping a close eye on Charles’ progress and boss Russell Martin has spoken about the benefits of having one of his brightest young players out gaining an experience of week-in, week-out football not yet achieved across his experiences with Manchester City and the Saints.

Charles said: “A few people speak to me every now and then, every few games. I’m not quite sure how it all works because this is my first loan in football so the process is new. One hundred per cent (open to staying for full season), it’s started so well so I don’t see any reason to not want to stay.”