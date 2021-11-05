The Owls take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday and Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy three days later in what will surely be a test of Moore’s resources with several first team players on the comeback trail from injury.

Club captain Barry Bannan hobbled off having taken a knock in the midweek win over Sunderland and was feared injured, but Moore delivered positive news as to his condition ahead of the weekend’s action.

Wednesday will train tomorrow ahead of the welcoming of Argyle to Hillsborough.

“Barry should be fit and available for the weekend, which is good news,” he said. “We’ve assessed him and that’s great.

“I’m always sceptical of saying too much with a training session ahead of us, but everyone seems to be OK after training today and it will hopefully be the same turnaround of bodies that were available in midweek.

“It’s very, very tempting [to keep a similar side]. We’ll take into consideration the week ahead and that it will be the third game in a week but all players have reported today and all seems fine and well.”

Longer-term injury concerns George Byers and Massimo Luongo stepped out in Monday’s under-23 mini-derby at Bramall Lane and are back in full training along with Sam Hutchinson. The former pair are touch and go when it comes to their possible inclusion this weekend, Moore said.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielders Barry Bannan, George Byers and Massimo Luongo.

Whether they could be included in Tuesday’s match-up remains to be seen.

Moore said: “We think they could be 50/50, both of them. They’ve been back in training but the only thing that could be stopping them is a lack of volume in training for them, but they are fit and available.

“We look at Sunday first. There’s no way we look ahead to Harrogate, we remain professional and look only to Sunday. That’s exactly what we’ll be doing and after that we’ll look to that.