Sheffield Wednesday will assess the fitness of two star men ahead of this weekend’s visit of Huddersfield Town - though one important figure has been ruled as a doubt for the clash.

The Owls will take on Town hoping to grab their first win of the league season and kickstart their survival campaign.

It is their first outing since the sacking of Xisco and will be overseen from the home dugout by caretaker boss Neil Thompson. With a two-week international break to come, it seems highly likely a new man will be appointed in that time.

It may well be that Thompson has to go about the game without two of the squad’s star men, with injured pair Barry Bannan and Josh Windass set to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

The senior duo’s last outings came in the Owls’ defeat at Swansea City two weeks ago.

A fresh concern is the condition of defender Akin Famewo, who was taken off in injury time for their 1-0 loss at West Bromwch Albion in midweek.

Then-manager Xisco was unwilling to speak in any detail about the early prognosis of the left-footed defender. A preview piece released by club media has described Famewo as a doubt for the weekend.

Long-term absentee Momo Diaby is unregistered with the squad and was last weekend sighted wearing a protective boot as his recovery from a foot injury sustained on debut continues.