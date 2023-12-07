Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has confirmed talks are being held with hotshot forward Bailey Cadamarteri with regard to a new contract at the club - and that he hopes a deal will be agreed quickly.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The teenager scored his first senior goal in just his second start to inspire Saturday's 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers and is a player who has attracted praise from coaches and teammates alike with regard to how he has adapted to his first days of first team football.

The Star revealed earlier this week that attempts were being made to tie Cadamarteri down to a longer contract. He is currently on a deal that runs out next summer and has spoken of his enjoyment and love for a club he joined as a child. Wednesday have missed out on securing the future of promising youngsters in seasons gone by but have hopes of doing so with the 18-year-old this time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about the importance of the club coming to an agreement with the bustling youngster, Röhl held nothing back in making clear he hoped a new contract for Cadamarteri would be confirmed sooner rather than later.

The German said: "I spoke after the game against Blackburn to say I like him, I like his process and to have young players with his attitude and mentality at the club. He will be the future for the club.