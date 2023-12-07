Update on Bailey Cadamarteri contract talks with Sheffield Wednesday hoping for 'quick solution'
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has confirmed talks are being held with hotshot forward Bailey Cadamarteri with regard to a new contract at the club - and that he hopes a deal will be agreed quickly.
The teenager scored his first senior goal in just his second start to inspire Saturday's 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers and is a player who has attracted praise from coaches and teammates alike with regard to how he has adapted to his first days of first team football.
The Star revealed earlier this week that attempts were being made to tie Cadamarteri down to a longer contract. He is currently on a deal that runs out next summer and has spoken of his enjoyment and love for a club he joined as a child. Wednesday have missed out on securing the future of promising youngsters in seasons gone by but have hopes of doing so with the 18-year-old this time out.
Asked about the importance of the club coming to an agreement with the bustling youngster, Röhl held nothing back in making clear he hoped a new contract for Cadamarteri would be confirmed sooner rather than later.
The German said: "I spoke after the game against Blackburn to say I like him, I like his process and to have young players with his attitude and mentality at the club. He will be the future for the club.
"We are in a good process now at the club and for me it is important we keep young players at the club with this level of potential. If we get anything done then you will find out as quickly as possible but you can trust me that I am trying to find a quick solution."