Unusual match format explained for Sheffield Wednesday Werder Bremen friendly

Supporters making the trip to watch Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen will get their money’s worth.

The Owls take on the Bundesliga outfit at Zell am Ziller on Friday, with a three-figure crowd of Wednesday supporters expected to make the trip to Austria. It will act as the penultimate friendly run-out of their pre-season programme ahead of Liam Palmer’s homecoming testimonial against Leganes on August 3.

Werder Bremen will provide another stern test for the Owls. Matches so far have largely seen players split their workload into 45 minute halves, as was the case at Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday. The two clubs have agreed to an unusual format for this week’s run-out that is designed at stretching player output as they build towards the campaign proper. It means supporters attending the Werder Bremen match will watch 120 minutes of football.

Röhl told The Star: “It was just about controlling the load and then on Friday we will play four times 30 minutes, which gives us 120 minutes to play. This is fantastic, it is part of my schedule to go from 45 minutes to 60 minutes and then in the last game 75 to 90 minutes.”

Werder will be the third top tier opposition Wednesday have faced in this pre-season after Brighton (Premier League) and Red Bull Salzburg (Austrian Bundesliga), with La Liga outfit Leganes still to come. It views as a departure from previous pre-season programmes in which non-league and lower league sides have made-up the bulk of the fixture card. It’s a carefully-manicured programme.

“One thing was clear, I want to have challenges,” he said. “I don’t like to have smaller games where you know you will win, you score, but the outcome is not what you need. It is important to me that we train on one part of the training and then we take it to the game.

“You see immediately where you are. It is like at school when you take a test, you see where you are. It is good to see and it is good timing that we had the opportunity to play against Red Bull, also against Brighton. It was perfect. Bremen will be a different challenge again and you see it goes quick now. We have the games and then we start with the season.”