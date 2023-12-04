Unregistered Sheffield Wednesday man seals switch with summer exit likely

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan will get the opportunity to get back playing senior football after sealing a short-term loan move.

The 23-year-old former Republic of Ireland youth international was not included in the club's 25-man EFL registration list earlier this season but has played a key role in the Owls' promising under-23s campaign.

Having played 18 times in senior competition for Wednesday, 11 of those coming in EFL action, former manager Darren Moore had spoken about a potential opportunity for Brennan to press his case for senior involvement heading into this season after spending the last campaign on loan in League Two with Swindon Town.

A shoulder injury ended his season early and subsequent surgery delayed full participation in the Owls' pre-season programme. The likes of Di'Shon Bernard and Bambo Diaby were signed towards the back end of the summer, signalling a likely end to Brennan's hopes of breaking through.

The centre-half has now joined National League big boys Hartlepool United on a short-term loan deal and is eligible to make his debut in this weekend's FA Trophy tie at City of Liverpool FC. The North East side are locked in midtable of the fifth tier in 12th place.