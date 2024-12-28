It’s not long since the Owls went up against the Lilywhites, drawing 1-1 with Paul Heckingbottom’s side earlier in the month, but this game may prove to be different given that Wednesday will now be the away side rather than the home one.
Röhl doesn’t have many injuries to deal with when making decisions on who to start in Lancashire, however a bout of illness in the camp has seen his options limited over the last couple of games, and his selection could very well depend on who has and hasn’t made a recovery on the sickness front.
Di’Shon Bernard remains suspended, and after Djeidi Gassama limped off in the comeback at Middlesbrough it could well be that he’s rested even if it’s nothing serious, but there are plenty of other changes that could be considered both in terms of formation and personnel - so we had a go at predicting what he might go for.
Here’s a possible Owls XI against PNE as Wednesday go for away win number 11 of the year:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.