Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Chris Kirkland, says that he ended up with armed police behind him after the infamous incident involving Leeds United.

It was October 2012 and the Owls had just conceded an equaliser against Leeds with just over 15 minutes left to play, Kirkland - who was between the sticks that day - was gutted. But disappointment turned to shock when one supporter managed to get out of the away end at Hillsborough and onto the pitch, punching the shot-stopper in the face after doing so.

It was an event that tarnished the entire game, and led to the fan, Aaron Cawley, being handed a banning order. For the Owls ‘keeper it had a lasting effect, though, and said there were knock-on elements for his family as well.

“It’s as though it’s not really happening,” he said on this week’s All Wednesday. “And I literally didn’t see him until the last minute - because we’d just let a goal in and I was devastated. We only had another 15 minutes and we would’ve got a brilliant win, so when the goal went in you’re deflated. You know the Leeds fans are behind you, with the noise, but yeah - I was just deflated.

“So I was on the floor, I look up kind of thinking, ‘Can we get anything out of this game?’ And then I saw him at the last minute, and it gets you by surprise - I didn’t really know what had happened to start with. Listen, it should never happen on a football pitch, but unfortunately some people seem to think they can just do what they want and we’ve seen it since. I don’t think it’ll be the last time. But yeah it was a lot of shock, and obviously my daughter was at home, she had to see it, she was getting a bit of stick at school and stuff like that. It’s the bits after which people don’t realise, it’s the knock-on effect it can have for your family and your daughter and stuff like that.”

Armed undercover police on each post

There was plenty of fallout afterwards, too, with the former Liverpool man receiving threats, both physical and digital. And he said that he was happy for it all to be over when the final whistle went in the reverse fixture a few months down the line.

“The hardest part about it was going to Elland Road about three months after,” he went on to say. “I must admit, I did not enjoy that for one second. I was getting all sorts of threats through the post. Online as well obviously, and we had to have police at the hotel outside my room.

“Just before kick off when we were there they came up to us and said, ‘Just so you know, there are armed undercover police on each post’. You’re thinking, thank God there’s a bit of security there, but you’re also thinking, wow, what has it come to! That was one of the hardest moments in my career, because everyone was blaming me.

“I was told not to go and get the ball if it went out for a goal kick, I was told to go nowhere near the touchline, or the crowd... I couldn’t wait to get the game over and done with and get out.”

