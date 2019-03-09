‘Unbeaten, on to the next’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 1-1 draw with Derby County Owls fans. Pic Steve Ellis. Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday secured a hard earned point against Frank Lampard’s Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday to keep their play-off hopes alive. Here’s how Wednesdayites reacted to the result and all the big talking points... Derby County 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 – Dominic Iorfa’s second half header extends the Owls’ unbeaten run to eight under boss Steve Bruce