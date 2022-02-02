Young forward Tyreece John-Jules, who signed on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal last month and has made only one 18-minute substitute appearance for the club, is believed to have picked up a quad injury that will see him ruled out for several weeks at the least.

The 20-year-old England youth international was brought in as a January loan addition in the days after talisman forward Lee Gregory had himself picked up an injury to his foot in the away defeat at Oxford United.

It had been hoped Owls boss Darren Moore would be able to get the best out of John-Jules, whose signing reunited the pair after a successful loan stint together at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news leaves further cause for concern over the squad’s resources in attack after Josh Windass had to be substituted from their midweek win over Morecambe with what looked to be a leg injury.

Owls assistant manager Jamie Smith did offer positive news on Gregory’s recovery, suggesting an injury to his foot was perhaps not as bad as initially feared.

It is a season in which Wednesday have battled repeated issues with injuries. The list of absentees came to a high in November, prompting manager Darren Moore to proclaim the crisis as ‘the worst he’s seen in 30 years in professional football’.

The squad seemed to be showing signs of recovery heading into the new year, but a glut of issues have reared their head again, with Windass, new man Harlee Dean and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all having hobbled out of the Morecambe game.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Tyreece John-Jules is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Though it is too early for a firm diagnosis on those issues, the trio look set to join Gregory and defenders Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley on the injured list. Midfielder Dennis Adeniran has already been ruled out for the season.