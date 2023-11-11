Two surprise changes as Sheffield Wednesday XI for Millwall revealed

It's matchday at Hillsborough once again, and Danny Röhl's XI to face Millwall has now been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday won their last game on home turf, securing a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United a couple of weekends ago, however they were unable to follow it up with their first away victory after falling to a - probably undeserved - defeat at Bristol City.

They lost Barry Bannan to a red card at Ashton Gate, but after an appeal led to that sending off being overturned he was ruled back in for the visit of the Lions this afternoon, giving Röhl a welcome boost in terms of his squad selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl has made two changes from the last game as Marvin Johnson makes his first competitive start since Wembley and Ashley Fletcher comes in up top. Reece James drops to the bench, while Michael Smith and Lee Gregory miss out completely.

Josh Windass is back in the squad, as is young Bailey Cadamarteri.