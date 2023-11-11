Two surprise changes as Sheffield Wednesday XI for Millwall revealed
It's matchday at Hillsborough once again, and Danny Röhl's XI to face Millwall has now been revealed.
Wednesday won their last game on home turf, securing a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United a couple of weekends ago, however they were unable to follow it up with their first away victory after falling to a - probably undeserved - defeat at Bristol City.
They lost Barry Bannan to a red card at Ashton Gate, but after an appeal led to that sending off being overturned he was ruled back in for the visit of the Lions this afternoon, giving Röhl a welcome boost in terms of his squad selection.
Röhl has made two changes from the last game as Marvin Johnson makes his first competitive start since Wembley and Ashley Fletcher comes in up top. Reece James drops to the bench, while Michael Smith and Lee Gregory miss out completely.
Josh Windass is back in the squad, as is young Bailey Cadamarteri.
Here's how the two teams line up: