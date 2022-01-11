Two Sheffield Wednesday fixtures rescheduled as Sky shift South Yorkshire derby

The Owls will now welcome the title-chasing Millers to S6 on Sunday February 13 – a day later than originally scheduled – in what will now see a midday kick-off.

The knock-on effect is that their match against Accrington Stanley – originally posted for December but moved after a Covid-19 outbreak at Middlewood Road – has been moved from Tuesday February 15 to the following evening when the match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Wednesday face a busy few weeks ahead thanks to the rearrangement of that Stanley game and their Boxing Day clash with Burton Albion.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be at Hillsborough plenty of times in the coming weeks.

Though there are no midweek fixtures until February, Darren Moore’s men face the prospect of eight League One matches in 26 days. Mercifully, only four of their next 12 league matches will be played away from home.

The Owls are looking to turn around a post-Christmas slump that has seen them lose back-to-back fixtures and fall six points off the playoff places.

Their next game, a home clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, provides an opportunity to get things back on track.

It is hoped big players will be able to return to action after injury.

Speaking ahead of what has effectively been a two-week break for his side, Darren Moore said it had arrived at a good time for his battle-torn squad.