‘Two points dropped’ – Owls fans react after Sheffield Wednesday held to 0-0 draw with Reading Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday were held to a goalless draw against Reading at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon in Steve Bruce’s first home game in charge. Here’s what Owls fans had to say about the result online... Wednesday fans Sheffield Wednesday 0 Reading 0: Steve Bruce’s home debut ends in stalemate