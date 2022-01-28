Two players could leave - Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window state of play revealed

But after the additions of Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean, where are the club at heading into the final days of the window?

Let’s take a look at what Darren Moore told us this afternoon, along with an admission two of the current loan players could walk through the exit door.

Are Wednesday closed for business?

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Moore said he felt the club were ‘done’ in terms of transfer business and that he was happy with the squad, but said they were prepared for all eventualities.

He said: “Football is football and 24 hours can be a long time in football. I hope we can keep the whole squad together now, but at the same time you’ve always got to be prepared because we're in a transfer window. You could lose a player in a split second and you have to be ready. You have to cover yourself on all bases.

“Hopefully we’ll keep the squad as it is, shut the window and get on with it with who we have in the building.

“I will still leave that door open just in case, you never know.”

Is Lewis Wing likely to go back to Boro?

Moore has faced a number of questions on Wing’s place at Wednesday recently, with the midfielder having missed out on the last two matchday squads.

On suggestions he could leave, Moore said: “I think that’s unfair to say. It’s just been about the balance of the squad. I know people can jump to conclusions and I know there was talk of Middlesbrough calling him back a while ago so I can see where that has come from.

“I wouldn’t say it’ll be Wing [to go back]. We are still in the window and the reality is that these clubs can still call back their loan players.

“I’m not saying anything is a done deal, but it would be unfair for him to say he is going to be one to go back.”

What about Lewis Gibson to Everton?

Gibson’s time with Wednesday has been limited to two 45-minute outings as injuries saw him last step out in October.

“We’re monitoring him in terms of where he’s at,” Moore said. “There’ll be more talk of things over the next couple of days.

“He’s still on our books and he’s still our loan player and I’m sure a decision will be made over the next few days on him.

“Our medical team is very much in contact with theirs. Both clubs will make a decision.

“By all accounts he’s making good progress and he’s stepped through another door in terms of his rehabilitation. We’ll look at that in the next 48 hours.”

And what about Olamide Shodipo to QPR?

QPR loanee Shodipo hasn’t played since limping out of training with a hamstring injury in December.

And with his injury looking like a long-term issue, Moore refused to rule out his recall.

“I’m not going to say yes or no,” he said. “It’s possible. All will become evident in the next two or three days.