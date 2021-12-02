The club have announced a limited-time price freeze on the tickets, which have been released earlier than is usually the case.

Though there is a general acceptance from supporters that the price freeze represents good value – especially if the club can achieve promotion this season – there has been an angry response to the timing of the news, which comes shortly before Christmas and will see fans have to pay up before December 20, when the price goes up.

Tickets go on sale next Monday.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have reacted to the early release of the club's Early Bird Season Ticket offer.

Below is a smattering of the reaction from a largely confused fanbase.

@Cunners_ – So to get the best price, you’re expecting people to stump the money up front, next week, 3 weeks before Christmas? At a few days notice? Not thought this one through very well have you.

@ShaysTriathlon - Sheffield Wednesday you have got this so wrong again! Unbelievable

@andymcelwaine – Prices are decent I guess, although could be better. However giving folks a few days notice for the cheapest tickets in the most expensive month of the year is a bit of a kick up the backside. Front loading business for a transfer window assault perhaps...

@bigdan2002 – Thank you season tickets holders for your support. To show our appreciation we’re going to ask you to part with hundreds of pounds during the most expensive month of the year. People have budgeted for the usual Feb/Mar early bird, and now you bring it forward 2 months.

@foxyowl27 – Well after 60 years I think this will be my last 5 years ago there was 9 of us with season tickets I'm the last you've driven us all away joke of a club

@AbzSWFC – You're adding more financial stress to an already financially stressful time for a lot of people. You've got this really wrong.

@harrietglaves1 – 3 weeks before Xmas? What world do you live in? Not the real one that’s for sure. Put it back to Feb/March like previous years.

@owltillidie – Great PR Wednesday! Run up to Xmas money tight and a full 9 months to season start ! Absolute insult!

@mattsiddall – Decent value but absolutely appalling timing and deadlines. Taking supporters for mugs which will be the final straw for many.

@the_geeker – How about refunding 2 years ago first ?

@AshSmith71 – 2 own goals in 2 days. Well played Wednesday

@wellbeaten1977 – Stupid this, going to upset fans, should have promoted as a black Friday deal that if renew before Xmas you can have frozen price but that Normal early bird deal (Inc finance) would be available in February (and given details of the prices.)