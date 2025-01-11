Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry City’s injury round-up ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday was full of names that will be familiar to the Owls fanbase.

The headline news from a Coventry point of view was that former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ben Sheaf will be out for several weeks with a muscle injury picked up in their defeat to Norwich City over the weekend. But Frank Lampard’s injury discussion revealed star man Haji Wright will miss out alongside fellow attacker Ephron Mason-Clark.

USA international Wright has a goal and an assist in his four matches against the Owls and has been a major threat. Mason-Clark’s four matches against Wednesday came for Peterborough United and though his record is less impressive, he has been seen as a dangerous opponent.

“Haji is not back on the grass yet,” Lampard said. “It’s a difficult injury, an impact and we’re just making sure he’s comfortable before he goes out. So he’s actually been in this week doing a lot of cardio and doing what he can. So I haven’t got a clear date for you on that before he gets on the grass. With Ephron he was always going to be around six weeks and we’re two weeks into that.”

Lampard hinted at changes in his Sky Blues side eight matches into his time in Warwickshire having stepped into the shoes of Mark Robins. Japanese attacker Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is back from injury but may well be one of the players to sit out. He’s another old Wednesday tormentor having scored both goals in a 2-0 win for Coventry on Boxing Day last year.

“He took his bang against Cardiff and was back on the bench against Norwich, so he’s okay,” Lampard continued. “He’s played a lot of games and you ask a lot of wingers, the way we have been playing. We played with the back three last week as a bit of a necessity with the squad but also viewing the opponent, but when the wingers are playing you ask a lot of them, so he needs to be fresh as well.”