Two more young stars sign new Sheffield Wednesday contracts

Sheffield Wednesday have further signalled their future intent by tying down two more of their young players to new contracts.

Winger Jack Stobbs and defender Connor O'Grady have both followed Jordan Thorniley by agreeing fresh deals.

Stobbs' contract takes him through to summer 2020, while O'Grady's runs until summer 2019. Earlier this week, Thorniley signed a fresh deal to stay at Hillsborough until at least summer 2021.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay has been making full use of the young talent at his disposal since taking charge last month and has repeatedly spoken about how impressed he has been by those coming through the ranks.

It is believed that the club remain in talks with another under 23s player, Sean Clare regarding his future.

Stobbs told the club's website that Luhukay's faith in the under 23s has given them all a lift.

“I’m obviously delighted, it’s a great feeling to commit my future here, the pathway to the first team seems a lot stronger to come through and play first team games," he said. "If you play well, you will get your chance to play and that’s a good feeling for the younger players at the club.

“The manager has confidence and trust in the young lads and that gives you a boost to strive forward. It’s what I’ve dreamed of playing for this club, it’s what I want to do and I’ll keep working hard to go as far as I can.”

That opinion was seconded by O'Grady who also speaking to swfc.co.uk, said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal here and now I want to focus on the rest of the season.

"The new manager has integrated a lot of young lads into the first team, we can see a pathway to the first team and it gives you a goal to aim for.

“You want to impress and become an integral part of the team. If you take your chance, then you get rewarded and that’s what’s happening at the club. It’s a much higher level but it helps you improve your game, playing with better players day in, day out.

“The staff at the academy have been great, they have challenged us to kick on and get in that first team. There are a few of us kicking around it and it’s up to us to make the most of it.”