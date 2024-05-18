Two more former Sheffield Wednesday men released as numerous ex-Owls search for new pastures
It’s that time of year when players up and down the country find out whether they’ll be offered new terms and a new contract for the upcoming campaign, and for so many it signals the start of something new as they prepare to leave one club for another.
A whole host of ex-Owls find themselves in that exact boat heading into the 2024/25 campaign, with the likes of Michael Hector, Connor Wickham, Sam Hutchinson and Gary Hooper among those who will not be staying with the clubs that they are currently contracted to when the new campaign begins.
Added to the list now are Wednesday’s record signing, Jordan Rhodes, after he was released by Huddersfield Town on the back of a solid loan spell with Blackpool in League One, as well as short term loanee from 2014, Deji Oshilaja, as he leaves Burton Albion. At 34 and 31 respectively it’ll be interesting to see where both of them end up now, with Rhodes believed to be a target for the Tangerines on a permanent basis.
Closer to home, there is also now a club search on for Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado and Reece James after it was confirmed that they will be leaving Hillsborough this summer, however Lee Gregory - also released - has already sorted himself out a move to Mansfield Town.