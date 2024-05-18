Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more former Sheffield Wednesday players will be on the hunt for a new club next season after being released.

It’s that time of year when players up and down the country find out whether they’ll be offered new terms and a new contract for the upcoming campaign, and for so many it signals the start of something new as they prepare to leave one club for another.

A whole host of ex-Owls find themselves in that exact boat heading into the 2024/25 campaign, with the likes of Michael Hector, Connor Wickham, Sam Hutchinson and Gary Hooper among those who will not be staying with the clubs that they are currently contracted to when the new campaign begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Added to the list now are Wednesday’s record signing, Jordan Rhodes, after he was released by Huddersfield Town on the back of a solid loan spell with Blackpool in League One, as well as short term loanee from 2014, Deji Oshilaja, as he leaves Burton Albion. At 34 and 31 respectively it’ll be interesting to see where both of them end up now, with Rhodes believed to be a target for the Tangerines on a permanent basis.