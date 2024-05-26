Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wayne Rooney was announced as manager of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

The former Manchester United and England legend, who managed in the second tier last season in an ill-judged stint at eventually relegated Birmingham City, takes on his fourth managerial job inside four years having also been in charge at Derby County and DC United.

He has signed a three-year contract and the news reunites Rooney with his former Everton youth coach Neil Dewsnip, who is now director of football at Home Park. Plymouth, who came up into the Championship alongside Wednesday in the dramatic 2022/23 season, finished a place above the relegation zone in 21st - one spot and two points below the Owls.

It was confirmed as part of Rooney’s unveiling at Pilgrims boss that three of the club’s existing coaching staff would be staying on into his tenure, two of which are former Wednesday coaches. Simon Ireland was part of Darren Moore’s staff, while Darryl Flahavan was briefly Garry Monk’s goalkeeping coach during their time at S6. Kevin Nancekivell will continue his long career with the club. Further staff announcements will be made in due course.

Rooney said: “Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career – and I would like to thank the Chairman and Board for the faith they have shown in me. This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.