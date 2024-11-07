Sheffield Wednesday’s two former Sheffield United players have forged a partnership in the last fortnight that could play a big part in the Owls attempted raid of Bramall Lane this weekend.

There’s a scene in Adam McKay’s 2008 buddy comedy Stepbrothers in which the two central characters share a moment of enlightenment forged over dinosaurs, Good Housekeeping magazine and a mutual admiration for John Stamos. Until then, they’d been sworn enemies, battling one another for ascendency in a newly-formed household. In that moment, they become best friends.

Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday ’s derby day trip to Bramall Lane, for Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly instead read Max Lowe and Marvin Johnson. The left-footed pair have gone from wing-back rivals to footballing brothers in arms in the last fortnight, Lowe drifting into position on the left of a back three in place of the long-term injured Akin Famewo in impressive performances at Brentford and against Norwich City this week.

Albeit on limited evidence, it’s a partnership that appears to have clicked into gear effortlessly and though Owls boss Danny Röhl may well plump for three more routine centre-halves for a match of such magnitude - Di’Shon Bernard has played plenty of his Wednesday football in that role - it raises the distinct possibility that the two players on either side with experience of life at both clubs this weekend could be tasked with working in tandem.

Johnson is a player who may well be in the best form he has shown in Wednesday colours since making a free transfer switch in 2021. His bit-part loan spell at United in the 2018/19 season will perhaps afford him less spotlight of ire then that of Lowe on Sunday given his less direct route to the north of the city, but he has once again proven to be one of Wednesday’s most vital players; his atom-piercing cross for Josh Windass’ opener on Tuesday night the latest example of white-hot form.

And in Lowe they have what looks to be a really classy addition, calm and assured on the ball and hugely capable in reading attacks even in what is to him a slightly green area of the pitch. His presence as a left-footer not only makes defending the threat of an outside run that bit more manageable, but opens up different, more balanced options as Wednesday look to play through the lines. It makes them more difficult to defend against and his move inside is not too dissimilar to that that saw Johnson tucked inside during an injury crisis under Darren Moore in the 2021/22 season.

“With the left foot you have different angles in building up,” Röhl explained. “This is the most important point. Max is calm on the ball and has played some good balls in the past, you can remember the goal against West Brom behind the last line and this is helpful. With the right foot you can have a good advantage also if you understand which ways you can build up.

“But some top teams will have right foot on the left hand side. For me it is important we have a lot of players who can play in the back three. Maybe you have Max’s left foot and you can play him as a left full-back, in a hybrid role. This is always good when you have players on both sides who can switch their position during the game.”

However Röhl measures things up at left centre-half, it is Johnson who is most likely to line up at wing-back. His assist against Norwich was his second in four days and his 30th in his Owls career and when you factor in his goals he’ll be eyeing up the path to 50 combined goals and assists for the club before the season - and his contract - is out.

His form shows a full-circle journey from this time last year, when he had to prove his worth to his new coach having been left off the club’s registration list by Xisco Muñoz. After the high-profile signing of Lowe left him waiting over a month for his first league start this time out, he’s proven his importance.

“Both are doing well and now you see both can play at the same time,” Röhl said. “Maybe four weeks ago nobody thought this, but I had this in my mind that Max can also play centre-half. It is a good couple now that we have two left-footed players on that side, that helps a lot. I think they understand each other and they coach each other on the pitch.”

The desperately shoehorned Stepbrothers metaphor is flawed. There’s no sense that the pair were ever sworn enemies, quite the opposite in fact. But two former Bladees have shown signs they can club together to earn Sheffield Wednesday something at Bramall Lane. For this weekend’s Sheffield derby, read the Catalina Wine Mixer. If you know, you know.