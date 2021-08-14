Sheffield Wednesday are off and running in League One after an impressive second half display put South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers to the sword.

Barry Bannan’s stunning opener and a first Wednesday goal for Dennis Adeniran earned the points as Darren Moore’s Owls grabbed three points in front of a bouncing Hillsborough crowd.

Here are our player ratings..

Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran.

Made a good save low to his left to deny the lively Knoyle after half an hour or so.

From there he had little to do as Wednesday took control in an excellent second half display.

Jack Hunt – 7

Had one or two hairy moments in defence early doors but like many of his teammates, grew into it.

Composed on the ball and won his battle.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

Did well to head clear from an early Knoyle cross. Led things at the back with Hutchinson.

Sam Hutchinson – 7

Solid again. Really looks at home at centre-half and seems to be showing real leadership at the back.

Along with Iorfa, looked to e progressive with the ball particularly in the second period.

Liam Palmer – 7

Doncaster’s Knoyle had joy on the Owls’ left, particularly in the first half, though Palmer grew into things.

Solid in the second half as options in front of him opened up.

Barry Bannan – 8

Well what a lovely goal. He jinked left, he jinked right, and he curled it into the top corner to get Sheffield Wednesday’s season off and underway.

Grew into it as the game went on and injected some urgency into things in the second half. Stepped up and made things happen as only Barry Bannan can.

Dennis Adeniran – 7

Probably the most passive of his Owls outings so far in what has been a very impressive start.. but who cares?

Netted Wednesday’s second by poking home in front of the Kop. What dreams are made of.

Lewis Wing – 8

Started beautifully, scrapping away in midfield and setting Bannan away into Doncaster’s half once or twice.

Unleashed a fine long-range effort to force Dahlberg into a good save at the start of the second half.

Marvin Johnson – 5

Largely ineffectual but worked hard. Touch will come with game time, you’d think.

Last action of his outing was the best he had to offer to find Kamberi in the box.

Florian Kamberi – 6

He might not prove to be a ‘Match of the Day’ player, but Kamberi looked keen to drop in and bring others into play.

One moment of note saw him jink his way into the Rovers box and cross for Green, who couldn’t make a good enough connection to danger Dahlberg. Missed a great chance on the hour from Johnson’s stretched cross.

Andre Green – 6

Looked keen to run at defenders and within the space of a few minutes earned a dangerous first-half free-kick.

Made a fine chance for himself with plenty to do in the second half after some quick thinking from Wing, but duffed the finish.

Off for Byers’ debut late on.

SUBS

Jaden Brown – 7

On for Johnson, 60. Provided the cross that led to Adeniran’s goal and generally looked lively.

Lee Gregory – 6

On for Kamberi, 60. Wasn’t afforded much in the way of possession. Bounded about.

George Byers – N/A