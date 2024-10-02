Two changes made as Sheffield Wednesday XI v Bristol City is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday take on Bristol City tonight, and Danny Röhl’s XI for the clash has been revealed.

The Owls picked up a win against the odds over the weekend as they saw off West Bromwich Albion thanks to a late Anthony Musaba goal, and tonight they take on the Robins hoping to make it back-to-back victories for the first time in the Championship this season.

Wednesday have lost their last two visits to Ashton Gate - 1-0 and 2-0 respectively - however did win the two prior to those matches and will be aiming to take advantage of the inconsistency of Liam Manning’s outfit so far in 2024/25.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Owls boss said, “If you look to their results, they have also had some up and downs. Some good wins, some big defeats,” he said said over the weekend. “I think the next two games will be tough - away, away. We like it hey! (Laughs) It's always a difficult one.

“I spoke about consistency and now it is about taking points away, we have to start. Our demand and our expectation for this group is very high. At the moment, I am honest, we have five points too few. Our performance in the last games has been better. This is for me the benchmark...

“It was a huge step v West Brom, the two games before against Luton and QPR were good performances but the results were not what we want. Saturday was a step forward and we will see tonight if we can make an even bigger step. We have too many ups and downs, we want to find a consistency, we need perform well and stay strong..”

And in the hope of adding more points to that tally, the German has opted to make two changes - firstly bringing Di’Shon Bernard back into the XI after his suspension came to an end, and secondly by rewarding Musaba with a starting berth on the back of his West Brom winner.

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Palmer, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson, Charles, Bannan, Windass, Musaba, Windass

Bristol City XI: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, McNally, Pring, Knight, Williams, Hirakawa, Twine, Mehmeti, Armstrong