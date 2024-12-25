The Owls are looking to keep up their fine away form as they head Teesside to face Michael Carrick’s side in their penultimate game of 2024, but face a tough task against a Boro team that have only lost three times on home soil in the Championship so far this season.

Wednesday will be forced into at least one change after Di’Shon Bernard misses out on the first of two games following his red card in the Stoke City victory, and with a handful of Wednesday players having been struck down with illness last week it’ll be interesting to see who is chosen as his replacement.

We’ve taken a look at a possible XI for Danny Röhl’s side for their Boxing Day fixture, and here’s what we went for:

1 . James Beadle - GK How could you even consider a goalkeeping change after his performance last time out? Absolute no-brainer, this one. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RWB Had one of his best Wednesday games in the win over Stoke, and received plaudits from his manager after the game. It'd be a shock to see him left out for this one. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - RCB This could be a huge call, but Röhl's hand may be forced given the recent illness in the camp. Could easily be Liam Palmer or Michael Ihiekwe if they have recovered, but Otegbayo did himself no harm at all v the Potters. | UGC Photo Sales