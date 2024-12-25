Two changes as Sheffield Wednesday XI predicted for sold-out Middlesbrough Boxing Day clash - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough on Boxing Day in what is a sold out affair at the Riverside Stadium.

The Owls are looking to keep up their fine away form as they head Teesside to face Michael Carrick’s side in their penultimate game of 2024, but face a tough task against a Boro team that have only lost three times on home soil in the Championship so far this season.

Wednesday will be forced into at least one change after Di’Shon Bernard misses out on the first of two games following his red card in the Stoke City victory, and with a handful of Wednesday players having been struck down with illness last week it’ll be interesting to see who is chosen as his replacement.

We’ve taken a look at a possible XI for Danny Röhl’s side for their Boxing Day fixture, and here’s what we went for:

How could you even consider a goalkeeping change after his performance last time out? Absolute no-brainer, this one.

1. James Beadle - GK

How could you even consider a goalkeeping change after his performance last time out? Absolute no-brainer, this one.

Had one of his best Wednesday games in the win over Stoke, and received plaudits from his manager after the game. It'd be a shock to see him left out for this one.

2. Yan Valery - RWB

Had one of his best Wednesday games in the win over Stoke, and received plaudits from his manager after the game. It'd be a shock to see him left out for this one.

This could be a huge call, but Röhl's hand may be forced given the recent illness in the camp. Could easily be Liam Palmer or Michael Ihiekwe if they have recovered, but Otegbayo did himself no harm at all v the Potters.

3. Gabriel Otegbayo - RCB

This could be a huge call, but Röhl's hand may be forced given the recent illness in the camp. Could easily be Liam Palmer or Michael Ihiekwe if they have recovered, but Otegbayo did himself no harm at all v the Potters.

Iorfa was a pillar of strength last time out, standing up to be counted in difficult circumstances after the Owls went down to 10 men. Looked really solid.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

Iorfa was a pillar of strength last time out, standing up to be counted in difficult circumstances after the Owls went down to 10 men. Looked really solid.

