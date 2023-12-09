Two changes as Sheffield Wednesday XI v Stoke City reveals double Owls absence
Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes to their side as they face Stoke City this afternoon.
Danny Röhl has named his XI for their game at the Potters as he goes in search of his first win on the road since coming in as the new Owls boss, however they aren't quite at full strength given that at least one of the two differences to the XI that beat Blackburn Rovers is enforced.
Dominic Iorfa faces a bit of time on the sidelines by the sounds of Röhl's comments in the week, and is replaced by Liam Palmer, while there's no Callum Paterson in the XI as Marvin Johnson comes into the fray. We'll find out more on 'Pato' in our post-match interview.
Here's how the two teams line up this afternoon:
