Two big factors explaining how Sheffield Wednesday landed exciting goalkeeper deal

Beadle has come in for praise since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, with Danny Röhl talking often about how his build-up play has been key in the club’s upturn in fortunes of late.

He’s still only 19, but the shot-stopper already has experience in all three of the divisions below the Premier League, and he says that the aim was for him to step up into the second tier this season – and to do so with a coach that he already knew. That’s where Sal Bibbo comes in.

“There were a few factors,” Beadle told The Star when asked ‘Why Wednesday?’. “Sal was one of them, the gaffer was one of them - everyone speaks so highly of him. Obviously it’s a massive club, too.

"It’s a step up in level in the Championship, and knowing Sal obviously made the move a bit easier. They wanted me to step up and try and test myself again…

“I want to try and help the team stay up, that’s the biggest thing, but also play every game that I can towards the end of the season, and try and have a positive impact by helping the team pick up points.”

Bibbo oversaw plenty of Beadle’s development whilst working in the academy at Brighton, and the young ‘keeper is full of praise for the former Arsenal man – insisting that he’s not the only one who’s benefitting from his time at Middlewood Road.

“Sal is one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “And he’s really improved me as a goalkeeper. With the technical detail that he goes into, when a goal goes in it’s not just ‘unlucky’ - it’s about going into why you didn’t save it, how you can do better. And I think that’s really what I need, especially at this stage in my career where I’m still trying to improve and get better.