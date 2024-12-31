Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The turbulent Sheffield Wednesday career of Mallik Wilks looks set to take a further twist.

The talented 26-year-old arrived at Hillsborough in the summer of 2022 after a drawn-out transfer saga with Hull City. Across two injury-hit seasons with the Owls, he scored three goals in 42 appearances across all competitions before heading on on loan to Rotherham United in August.

Wilks started his time with the Millers well and earned rave reviews from manager Steve Evans, who went as far as to liken him to Ivan Toney in an Advertiser column. But following an injury and with Rotherham faltering in 17th place just four points from the League One relegation places, his progress has slowed and it seems his stint at the New York Stadium could be set for a premature end despite him having started their last four matches.

Rotherham hold a break clause in his season-long loan deal and our sister paper the Rotherham Advertiser have reported there is a ‘likelihood’ they will choose to exercise that right and send Wilks back to Wednesday. The report states the Millers will seek to reinvest their wage contribution elsewhere in the squad in the January transfer window. Nürnberg loanee Joseph Hungbo is also set to see his loan terminated early.

“Yes, we've made up our mind,” Evans said when asked on whether Wilks and Hungbo would be released back to their parent clubs. “Obviously, we want to keep it in-house until we come out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday. Both players have given everything. Whether we can spend that money more wisely, whether we can get something different in that we need... that's a consideration.”

Wednesday would be able to loan Wilks back out to another club should Rotherham do as expected. FIFA rules stipulate that players cannot play for three teams in a single season and though the Leeds United academy graduate was named on the bench in the Owls’ opening day fixture against Plymouth Argyle he was left unused.